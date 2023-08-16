We are trying to do our best to address violence against women in Manipur: NCW

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday said they were trying to do their best to address atrocities committed against women in violence-hit Manipur.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of an event here, Meenakshi Negi, Member Secretary, NCW, said they have sent a high-level committee to the north eastern state and they have met the affected people.

Manipur has been witnessing widespread ethnic clashes between majority Meitei and tribal Kuki communities since May 3 and so far several people have been killed.

Incidents of brutal rapes were also reported from the north eastern state shaking the consciousness of the country.

"As the National Commission for Women, I have already stated that we have sent a high-level committee..they have gone to the state several times...met the people affected...and we are trying to do our best," Negi said.

When asked about providing legal assistance to the victim women, she said it was already in place.

The Member Secretary also said it was not the first time that women were targetted during violence like that happening in Manipur.

"Has it not happened always? Women are the softest target. When (emperor) Alexander came here, women were targetted. If it is an army, women are targeted. So all that is happening...," she said.

Negi was in Thiruvananthapuram to deliver the presidential address during a regional consultation meeting of southern states and union territories organised by the NCW.

The NCW official also stressed the need for a region specific strategy to address the issues faced by women in the country.

The issues being faced by women are different in each area, she said.

"Even within the region, two states are different," Negi added, citing the cultural, linguistic, religious and ethnic differences.