We are with Suraj's family, concerned about public safety: TVK

Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) TVK on Friday said the party was concerned about the safety of the public and stood with the family of Suraj, who died at the Salem rally.

The party had opened mini-clinics and drafted over 30 doctors to help reach medical aid in case of an emergency at the venue. Sufficient measures were also taken to provide drinking water and other amenities at the rally venue, TVK joint general secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar said.

Condoling the death of Suraj of Maharashtra, Kumar said, "We heard from the family that he has been undergoing heart treatment since last year and that he suffered a cardiac arrest today. We provided first aid and shifted him in an ambulance to a hospital. Unfortunately, his life was lost. We are with the bereaved family, supporting them." Speaking to reporters here, he claimed that the TVK allowed lesser than 4,998 people for whom permission was provided to attend the rally addressed by Vijay. The meeting was completed in one hour ten minutes although it was scheduled to take place from 12 to 3 pm. The programme concluded by 1.10 pm and thereafter the cadres dispersed from the venue.

"We are saddened by the incident. It was unfortunate. Our cadres are with the family supporting them... we are concerned about the safety of the public.. no other incident happened," Kumar said.

On a few television journalists being roughed up by his party members, he said, "I think there has been a slight misunderstanding. We definitely don't want that to happen again." On the charge of the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK that poor arrangements led to the tragedy, the TVK leader said, "They are finding an opportunity to criticise us in order to stop our leader's public outreach programme. They are after the TVK because they know that our leader Vijay will become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu." Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family, TVK national spokesperson Sathya Kumar claimed rumours were being spread about this incident. The TVK complied with the SOPs in letter and spirit.

"Even though the SOPs imposed stringent conditions, we adhered to all of them, and the state is aware of the steps we took regarding health facilities, water, and other arrangements. The death occurred due to a medical condition. He (Suraj) had previously undergone angioplasty. As per the SOPs, pregnant women, children, and people with health conditions are not permitted to attend. But some people voluntarily came out of love for their leaders," he said.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said people attending TVK rallies must carry their own coffin as they cannot expect that party to provide safety.

"Yet another precious life was lost at the TVK rally... People who are going to attend the TVK rally should carry their own coffin. This remark is not insensitive but to caution the people that they can't expect the TVK to provide safety or have an iota of hope that if any untoward incidents happen at TVK rally, then nothing will come to their rescue." PTI JSP JSP KH