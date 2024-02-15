We are witnessing end of encephalitis: UP CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said encephalitis has been completely controlled and eradicated in eastern Uttar Pradesh in six to seven years due to the double engine government's efforts.

He added that encephalitis control is one of the most successful models in the country and the world.

Apparently referring to Uttar Pradesh's model, the chief minister said that this model was prepared by making the Health department as the nodal department and the focal point of the model was BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

"Encephalitis used to claim 1,200 to 1,500 lives every year and now we have become successful in saving innocent children. The manpower and resources that were utilized for this purpose are now being utilized to make quality healthcare available to others as well," Adityanath said.

"We have witnessed the peak of encephalitis and today we are also witnessing its end," he added.

The chief minister was speaking at a ceremony held here where the foundation of a new administrative building at BRD Medical College for the MBBS students worth Rs 60 crore was laid and a solar rooftop plant was inaugurated.

Adityanath alleged that previous governments even did not even think about ending encephalitis from 1977-78 to 2017.

"When I became the chief minister in 2017, I considered ending it and creating a model for its eradication. I went to Kushinagar and ran a cleanliness campaign among the Musahars (community). I explained to them the ways of cleanliness and provided information about the use of soap," Adityanath said.

"At that time, I faced a three-day media trial. The media ridiculed the chief minister as distributing soap to the poor. But when Corona (COVID-19) came, even the media colleagues who were conducting trials understood the importance of soap and cleanliness," he added.

Asserting cleanliness is the solution to many diseases, the chief minister said the results emerged when it was elevated to mission mode to end encephalitis.

Adityanath urged the doctors and medical students to work without losing patience in adverse situations.

"In the BRD Medical College, a large number of patients come from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nepal's Terai region. Understanding the background of all these (people) through study will help you. Solutions will come out through patience and study," he said. PTI COR NAV AS AS