'We aren't a trash bin': Allahabad HCBA opposes Justice Yashwant Verma's repatriation

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has vehemently protested the Supreme Court collegium's decision to transfer Justice Yashwant Verma from the Delhi High Court back to the Allahabad High Court.

This opposition stems from allegations of a substantial cash recovery, from Justice Verma's Delhi residence.

In a strongly worded letter, the HCBA expressed its "shock" at the proposed transfer. The association emphasized that the Allahabad High Court "is not a trash bin" and declared its zero-tolerance stance against corruption.

The HCBA highlighted the existing challenges faced by the court, including a severe judge shortage leading to significant case backlogs and eroding public trust in the judicial system. They argued that these issues should not be exploited to accommodate a judge facing serious corruption allegations.

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has reportedly decided to transfer Justice Varma from the Delhi High Court to his parent Allahabad High Court following the incident.

Justice Varma was currently heading a division bench, which was dealing with cases of sales tax, GST, company appeals and other appeals of the original side.

He was enrolled as an advocate on August 8, 1992. The judge was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on October 13, 2014.

According to official information, he took oath as a permanent judge of the Allahabad High Court on February 1, 2016 and was appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court on October 11, 2021.