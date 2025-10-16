We back Vijay not for alliance but to stand up for oppn rights: BJP leader

Chennai, Oct 16 (PTI) BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Thursday her party was standing behind actor-politician and TVK founder Vijay because of the injustice being done to the opposition parties by the DMK-ruled government in Tamil Nadu, and not because it is looking for an alliance with his party.

"We may or may not form an alliance with him, that is not the issue here. Right now, we are standing strongly united against the ruling party that is being dictatorial about political rallies of opposition parties. The rights of opposition parties are being trampled on," Soundarajan told reporters at the Chennai airport.

Soundararajan said the Tamil Nadu government gives permission only for events organised by its allies.

"For any RSS event, we have to get permission from the High Court," she added.

She also said the government should take responsibility for the September 27 stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally addressed by Vijay, for failing to control the crowd. At least 41 persons were killed in the stampede.

"The government should be prepared for any eventuality. We cannot say just because the capacity is 10,000 only 10,000 people will come," she added. PTI JR SA