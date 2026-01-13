We become digital fraud victims if we try making profit via shortcuts: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged people to exercise caution when using smartphones and take measures to protect themselves from cybercrimes.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Gorakhpur Mahotsav here, Adityanath said, "Technology is important to us, and our smartphones are a fundamental part of that technology. However, we need to use them while safeguarding ourselves against cybercrime. Avoid trusting strangers. Remember, whenever we place our trust in strangers, we become vulnerable to cybercrime. Additionally, when we seek shortcuts for quick gains, we risk falling victim to digital fraud." Adityanath also advised against wasting unnecessary time on cell phones, emphasising that technology should serve humans, not the other way around. He described giving smartphones to children as a "crime" and encouraged parents to foster reading habits in them. He warned, "If children have smartphones, they may become obstinate and suffer from depression. It is best to avoid this." Concerned about road accidents that have led to the loss of youth and entire families, the chief minister urged people to adhere to traffic rules and make good use of well-maintained roads.

"Good roads are meant to facilitate smoother commutes, not to be used as a reason to break traffic laws. They exist to ensure you arrive at your destination on time, not to lead you to a premature end," he explained.

Pointing to actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan, Adityanath remarked, "I once saw Ravi Kishan breaking the rules. I told him, 'Don't do that. If you violate the rules, how can you expect others to follow them?' " PTI NAV MPL MPL