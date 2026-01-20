Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the government has acted swiftly by suspending DGP K Ramachandra Rao after a video showing him in compromising position with women has gone viral.

Saying that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, the minister asserted that further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe. "He can be dismissed as well," he added.

News channels beamed a video on Monday purportedly showing Rao in a compromising position with women. The video has gone viral in social media.

Rao sought to reject the videos outright, terming them "fabricated and false".

Government placed Rao under suspension with immediate effect, citing conduct unbecoming of a government servant and violation of service rules, pending a detailed inquiry.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said the suspension was an immediate measure necessitated by the seriousness of the matter.

"We have suspended him. An inquiry will follow. After the inquiry, we will get to know the other dimensions as well. We will take next action accordingly," he said.

Referring to reports that the suspended officer had sought to meet him, the minister said he had consciously avoided any interaction.

"In such a situation one has to be cautious. Hence, I didn't meet him," Parameshwara said.

On the BJP's demand for the arrest of the officer, the minister indicated that the government has not ruled out stricter action in the future.

"The future course of action will be different. He can be dismissed as well," he said, adding that the government did not hesitate to act despite the officer's seniority.

"Since we had to take immediate action, we have placed him under suspension without considering the fact that he is a senior officer. Based on the inquiry report, we will take next course of action," he said.

Responding to a query, minister said, "I don't have any information on the complainant. I don't know anything in this case other than what is prima facie available."

"This incident has caused embarrassment to the department. Such incidents are a matter of shame for not only the police department but also other departments," he said.

"CM Siddaramaiah and myself are deeply disturbed by this incident. Since this relates to my department, it doesn't seem good to me," he said.