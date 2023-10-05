'We cannot become those we oppose': Cong reminds AAP of action on its leaders in Punjab

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday expressed solidarity with AAP MP Sanjay Singh and said it rejects the use of government agencies to settle political scores, but also opposed the arrest of party leaders Sukhpal Khaira and O P Soni in AAP-ruled Punjab.

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal said the party stands by authorities acting within the boundaries of the Constitution, asserting that "we cannot become those we oppose", in comments viewed as a reminder to the Punjab government of its action against the two Congress leaders in the state.

The remarks come in the wake of some tension brewing between the Congress and AAP after the arrest of Khaira by Punjab Police in a drugs case. Both AAP and Congress are part of the INDIA bloc which is seeking to unitedly take on the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Venugopal said AAP leader Sanjay Singh's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate takes the BJP's vendetta politics to another level. "We stand in complete solidarity with him and reject the use of law enforcement agencies to settle political scores," he said in a post on X.

"For this reason, we also oppose the arrests of All India Kisan Sabha Chairperson Sh. Sukhpal Khaira ji and former Punjab deputy CM Sh. OP Saini ji by the Punjab Police," he said. "Democratic principles of a fair trial and authorities acting within the boundaries of the Constitution are non-negotiable. We cannot become those we oppose," the Congress leader said. PTI SKC KVK KVK