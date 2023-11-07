We can't be neutral when section of people face genocidal aggression, says Kerala CM on Israel-Palestine conflict

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the people of war-ravaged Palestine and said one cannot remain neutral when a section of people were facing genocidal aggression.

The CM also alleged that Israel was targeting Palestine with the support of the US.

"Our Palestinian brothers are suffering. We all know that with the support of America, Israel is targeting Palestine and the people there are facing genocidal aggression. We cannot take a neutral stand. We need to express our solidarity with the people of Palestine," Vijayan said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the concluding ceremony of the 'Keraleeyam' 2023 celebration which showcased the state's progress, achievements, and cultural heritage to the world.

Addressing the gathering here, Vijayan said the massive participation of the people shows that Keraleeyam was a huge success.

The CM also said the government will consider the suggestions and directions received during the 25 seminars that took place during the last seven days, as part of the event.

The week-long event was inaugurated on Kerala Piravi Day on November 1.

Senior BJP leader O Rajagopal attended the event and witnessed the concluding ceremony.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP boycotted the event altogether alleging that the Keralayeeam was a 'financial extravaganza'.

The Chief Minister, in his speech, reiterated that the Keraleeyam festival will be continued in coming years.

The programme was organised within a short time period of 75 days, he pointed out.

"We assure you that all the suggestions and directions that came from the seminars organised here will be considered for the further development of Kerala and its society," Vijayan said.

He stressed the need for more central assistance for further development in many sectors including the coastal area and its community.

Vijayan also called for a change in the union government's National Rubber Policy in order to protect the interests of rubber farmers and the sector.

Finance Minister K Balagopal, who spoke at the event said the Kanakakunnu venue of the Keralayeem alone witnessed a footfall of over a lakh every day.

"It shows that lakhs of people visited Keraleeyam and it will be a platform for the further development of the state," he said.

In an apparent reference to the Congress party, Balagopal said those who criticise the event should at least raise their voice against the central government, which was 'refusing' to pay what is due to the state government.

With 42 venues, 25 seminars aimed at shaping the future of New Kerala, exhibitions, food festivals, and grand art performances, the festival showcased Kerala's commitment to secularism, unity, and unique culture, according to the government.

During his concluding day speech, Vijayan elaborated on the southern state's notable accomplishments in various fields, including the cultural renaissance, land reform, people-centric planning, poverty amelioration, universal literacy, accessible public healthcare, housing provisions for all, and so on. PTI RRT RRT ROH