We come from Land of Buddha, responsibility to ensure world continues to have trust on India: Rijiju

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said all citizens of this "great, holy land of India" have a "great responsibility", not only to follow the path of Lord Buddha, but also to ensure that entire global community continues to have trust on India and its people, as it's the land of Buddha.

In his address at an event held here to mark Vaisakha Buddha Purnima Divas, he also made a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first address to the nation that he delivered on May 12 after Operation Sindoor, days after the understanding reached between India and Pakistan to stop military actions.

Modi, in his address on Monday, made a reference to Lord Buddha, as also in his speech at the United Nations few years ago, Rijiju said.

In the UN, the PM had said, India gave the world 'Buddh' and not 'Yuddh', while in his May 12 address, he spoke of India striving for peace, he said.

"But, if there are elements which try to disrupt peace, then we must eliminate those elements... was the message (in May 12 address)," the minister said.

The birth anniversary of Lord Buddha fell on May 12.

Lord Buddha showed the path to peace but "it passes through shakti" (power), the PM had said, adding that it is a must for India to be powerful to be peaceful and prosperous.

Using power is also at times necessary for peace, and this is what India has done in the last few days, Modi said.

The event hosted by the Ministry of Culture on Thursday was held at Dr B R Ambedkar International Centre here. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, several diplomats and venerable monks also attended it.

Rijiju said the Buddha Dharma is "beyond the definition of religion".

"We are fortunate people, especially in India, the nation or land where Buddha Dharma was born.

"As an Indian, I would like to specifically address the Indian community... as citizens of this great, holy land of India, we have a great responsibility not only to follow the path of Lord Buddha, but also to ensure that the entire global community continues to have trust on India and Indians. Because we come from the Land of Buddha," he said.

Shekhawat, in his address said, India is not just the land of Buddha, it is the "steward of his universal message of non-violence, mindfulness, and the middle path".

Later, on the sidelines, he also responded to queries from reporters on Congress accusing the BJP of "politicising" Operation Sindoor.

India had carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 as part of Operation Sindoor.

"Congress party's history in the last few years, if you look into, whenever an opportunity comes where the country can take pride, if any such event or accomplishment has come, the party has raised questions, by raising baseless questions, have attempted to dilute the issue," Shekhawat alleged.

"Whether it had been the surgical strike or the efficacy of the Covid vaccine or the construction of a new building of Parliament... they have issues," he said. PTI KND RHL