We condemn lynching of cows, men: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar on Tuesday said the Sangh condemns "lynching of cows as well as men", and that India should be made a lynching-free country.

Interacting with reporters here on the sidelines of a photo exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he also reacted on Atishi being named the next chief minister of Delhi, and said instability in politics becomes an "impediment" in growth of the country.

The exhibition was organised to mark the birthday of Modi, with the day also coinciding with 100 days of his third term as a prime minister.

Kumar praised Modi and said, "God has granted him the fortune to be a prime minister for the third time. This makes us understand that Narendra Modi resides in the hearts of people, heart of the world, and not only this, he is also in the heart of the Almighty." He said there has been a lot of development in the country.

Kumar sought to credit Modi for tackling the Covid crisis, and making yoga popular the world over, and for inclusion of the African Union as a member of G20 under the presidency of India, saying it gave the grouping a "new dimension".

Similarly, all those elements that compromised the unity and integrity of the country, he "removed" them, the RSS functionary added.

"Those who try to divide the nation and create strife in the name of caste and religion, their hopes are being dashed. And, the world is somehow also getting a feeling that a world can be built that is free of war and is peaceful," the RSS leader told reporters.

Kumar also made reference to the calf of a cow that was born recently on the premises of Modi's residence and which was named 'Deepjyoti' by the prime minister.

Modi had also shared a video of him spending some time with the calf and treating it tenderly.

"So, in this programme, it came that... Let's make India a lynching-free country, no cow lynching, no man lynching. We condemn both.

"Therefore, if this issue can be talked about in entire country then the root of a very big strife can be removed from India. No cow lynching, no man lynching, we condemn both, make Bharat lynching free," Kumar said.

Earlier this month in Patna, the RSS leader had asserted that there should be "no man lynching and no cow lynching", in order to ensure that people from different faiths lived together in peace.

When asked about frequent incidents of lynching by cow vigilantes, which opposition parties have blamed on the ascendance of the BJP, he had said, "In many parts of the country and the world people eat meat. But we must recognise that people are sensitive about cows. So, we should strive to create an environment in which there is no cow lynching and no man lynching. We should celebrate unity in diversity".

On Atishi being named the new chief minister of Delhi, Kumar said "political ups and downs go on in parties and among leaders too, therefore what is good is stability".

"Instability in politics becomes an impediment in growth of the country, instability in politics also spoils social harmony. Instability in politics also creates several problems in the country, so it is good that stable politics is there," he said.