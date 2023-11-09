We continue to press foreign governments to deny space to extremist elements: MEA

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Against the backdrop of a threat issued by an outlawed pro-Khalistani group against Air India passengers, India on Thursday said it will continue to press foreign governments to deny space to such extremist elements.

Advertisment

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. New Delhi strongly condemns such terrorist threats and that it will take necessary security measures.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), recently released a video threatening passengers of Air India flights November 19, the day the ICC world cup final takes place.

"We strongly condemn such terrorist threats. I do not wish to get into details as it just gives visibility to that (such elements)," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Advertisment

He was replying to a question on the matter.

"We have been engaged with foreign governments on the activities of radical and terrorist elements that have been inciting violence and intimidation ...We will continue to press these governments to deny space to such extremist elements," he said.

"We will certainly take the necessary security measures against that..." PTI MPB ZMN