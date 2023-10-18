We demand life term for convicts, they should suffer what we went through: Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's mother

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Madhavi Viswanathan, mother of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan who was shot dead 15 years ago, on Wednesday demanded life imprisonment for all four people convicted for her daughter's murder by a Delhi court, saying they should suffer what her family went through.

Soumya was shot dead on September 30, 2008, while she was returning home from work in her car around 3:30 am. Police had claimed that the motive behind the killing was robbery.

Earlier in the day, the court convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar for the murder of Soumya and also under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Fifth accused Ajay Sethi was convicted under Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code and under MCOCA provisions for conspiring to abet, aid or knowingly facilitate organised crime and for receiving the proceeds of organised crime.

"We lost our daughter. We demand life term for convicts, they should suffer what we went through," Madhavi told reporters.

The court fixed October 26 as the date for sentencing.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey said the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the charges against the accused.