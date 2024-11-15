We did everything to acquire Swamiji's residence, not those who use his name in polls: Mamata

Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) In an apparent reference to the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday criticised the saffron party for using the name of Swami Vivekananda in elections only but not doing anything for the acquisition of the saint's residence.

Advertisment

The Trinamool Congress supremo also said that it was her government and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) that worked a lot to stop Swamiji's ancestral house in Kolkata from being sold.

"The residential house of Swami Vivekananda was getting sold off. I intervened and did everything for its acquisition with the help of my government. The KMC also helped me a lot in that. Now, Swami's house is an international place for religions," Banerjee said.

Referring to an allegation by the BJP that the Bengal CM does not allow Durga Puja in the state, she said, "You go for election using the name of Swamiji, but it is Mamata Banerjee's government that has respectfully done everything for the acquisition of his ancestral residence and not your government." She, however, did not name anyone.

Advertisment

Banerjee was speaking at a programme to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda on Friday evening.

Banerjee also said that the Centre should provide recognition of the Sari and Sarna belief systems of the Adivasis as religions.

"I want the Centre to grant the status of religion to Sari and Sarna belief systems of the Adivasis. We have already passed a Bill in the Assembly and formed a committee at the state level. The Mahatos also have a demand (for the status of a religion). We are conducting a survey for this, but it is also under the central government," she added. PTI SCH NN