We do politics not only to form govt but also to build country: Rajnath Singh in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jun 21 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that they do politics not only to form government but to also build the society and the country.

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals at the residence of senior lawyer L P Mishra in Niralanagar area of Lucknow, Singh, said, "You have given me the opportunity to serve from Lucknow constituency for the third time." Thanking the people of Lucknow he expressed his gratitude to those who voted for him for victory in the Lok Sabha elections and expressed his respects also to those who did not vote.

"Because we do politics not only to form the government but to build the society and the country. I think that I have tried my best to do what is good for the society and what is right.

"Public should evaluate as to what extent I have succeeded in that. I will keep making full efforts for whatever will be required for Lucknow in the future as well," Singh said.

A statement issued by the Lucknow city unit of the BJP said Singh reached Hanuman Setu Temple directly from the airport and bowed before all the gods and goddesses and took their blessings. The priests performed the puja with chanting of mantras.

A big garland was offered to Lord Hanuman and 'jalabhishek' and worship was performed by pouring water on the Shivling.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak and other BJP leaders were present on this occasion, the statement said.

After Hanuman Setu Temple, the defence minister went to the residence of Mishra in Nirala Nagar and met the intellectuals present there. Former deputy chief minister of UP Dinesh Sharma also welcomed Singh at the Lucknow airport.

Coming out of the gate in the security fleet and seeing a large number of workers and common people present to welcome him in the airport premises, Singh got down from his vehicle and went near the workers and personally accepted garlands and bouquets from everyone and enquired about their well-being.

Encouraged by the shower of flowers on him by the workers, he also showered flowers on the workers. The huge group of people present there enthusiastically welcomed their leader with drums, flower showers, garlands and bouquets, the statement said.

Singh also visited the residence of Sandeep Singhal in Aliganj and met the family members and expressed condolences on the recent demise of his mother, the statement said.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Singh registered a win from Lucknow for the third consecutive time by a margin of over 1.35 lakh votes. PTI NAV KSS KSS