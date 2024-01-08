We don't bid farewell to people capable of working even at 60: Mamata

Sagar Island (WB), Jan 8 (PTI) Amid the ongoing senior-junior debate in West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress, Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government utilises people with capabilities even after their retirement.

Banerjee was referring to the retention of former chief secretaries of West Bengal -- Alapan Bandyopadhyay and HK Dwivedi -- in different positions of the state government after their retirement.

"We don't bid farewell to those who are capable of working even at the age of 60. We utilise their expertise and experience in the work. It's a rare incident and an achievement for the state government to bring together two former chief secretaries and the present one," she said here.

Bandyopadhyay and Dwivedi, along with current chief secretary BP Gopalika, accompanied the chief minister to Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district to review the preparations for the Ganga Sagar Mela.

Bandyopadhyay, who retired on May 31, 2021, has been appointed as the chief minister’s chief advisor.

Dwivedi, who retired on May 31, 2023 and was given an extension for six months till December 31, 2023, has been made the chief financial advisor to Banerjee.

The chief minister's statement came as veteran and youth leaders were exchanging swipes over the future leadership of the party.

The controversy emerged after Banerjee advocated giving due respect to senior members and denied assertions that old leaders should retire from active politics. PTI SCH NN