'We don't decide, if we were deciding, would it have taken so long': Bhagwat on selection of new BJP chief and RSS role

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday rejected as “completely wrong” a common perception that his organisation decides “everything” for the BJP, saying suggestions are given to the party but decisions are taken by it.

Bhagwat also asserted that the RSS has no role in selection of a new chief of the BJP.

Responding to questions on the last day of his three-day lecture series here at Vigyan Bhawan, Bhagwat emphatically said there are no differences between the RSS and the BJP government, both at the Centre and the states ruled by the party.

“It’s completely wrong,“ the RSS chief said, responding to a question that Sangh decides everything for the BJP including selection of its president. J P Nadda, who is also a central minister, is the current chief.

“We don't decide. If we were deciding, would it have taken so long. We don’t do (decide). We don’t have to. Take your time. We don’t have to say anything,” he said, drawing a huge applause from the audience.

Bhagwat said it's not possible for the RSS to take decisions for the BJP.

The BJP has its own expertise to handle its affairs as the RSS does for running its shakhas, he said.

“I am running shakhas for last 50 years. If anyone advices me on running a shakha, then I am its expert. They are running state (government) for many years. So they are expert in state affairs. We know each others’ expertise," Bhagwat said.

Suggestions can be made but they have to take decisions because it's their field, he added.