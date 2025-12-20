We earned Rs 26, 683 cr in revenue, Rs 3,800 cr more than BJP govt: Himachal CM

Shimla, Dec 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced that the state has earned Rs 26,683 crore in revenue from its own resources over the past two and a half years, Rs 3,800 crore more than the previous government's average revenue.

In a press statement issued here, the chief minister explained that after taking office, his government implemented an auction-cum-tender process for liquor vends, which earned Rs 5,408 crore in revenue, a significant increase from the Rs 1,114 crore generated under the previous dispensation.

"The BJP government did not auction liquor vends, and instead, it followed a policy of annually renewing licenses with a 10 per cent increase in fees. Our government decided to introduce an auction-cum-tender process, and the income to the state exchequer increased considerably, which was not seen during the BJP's tenure," he said.

Sukhu claimed that when the Congress government took office, the BJP left behind a debt burden of over Rs 75,000 crore, along with Rs 10,000 crore in liabilities for employee salaries.

The Congress government had to use 70 per cent of the Rs 29,046 crore loan it has taken, so far, to repay the BJP dispensation's loan, leaving the current government with just Rs 8,693 crore for development projects, Sukhu said. He also highlighted the successful legal battle for the ownership of the Wildflower Hall property, which culminated in October 2025 when the High Court declared the state the sole owner of Mashobra Resort Ltd (MRL). This judgment secured financial benefits of around Rs 401 crore.

Additionally, he mentioned the government's efforts to increase the royalty from the 1,000 MW Karcham-Wangtoo Hydroelectric Project from 12 to 18 per cent, following a Supreme Court directive to JSW Energy Company. This increase will generate an additional Rs 150 crore per year for the state.

The chief minister noted that the state government has amended lease rules to limit land leases for major projects, including hydropower, to 40 years, a significant reduction from the previous 99-year term. This change aims to secure a larger share of revenue for the state.

"All these measures show the commitment of the present government for making Himachal a self-reliant state, which was never pursued before so effectively. We are moving with a vision to make the state fully self-reliant by 2027 and make it the most prosperous state by 2032, focusing on economic reforms, green energy and addressing the state's debt," he reiterated. PTI CORR MPL NSD MPL