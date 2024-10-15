We failed to reinstate identity of Goa after Portuguese rule ended: Velingkar

Panaji, Oct 15 (PTI) Hours after getting anticipatory bail from the High Court, former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar on Tuesday said successive governments failed to restore the identity of the state that had been `spoilt' during the Portuguese rule.

Making a speech at the 'Go-Dhvaj Sthapana Yatra' at Kundaim village in North Goa district, Velingkar said the torture unleashed during the Portuguese-era Inquisition will never be forgotten.

"Our forefathers were tortured during the Inquisition by the priests," he added.

The Portuguese tried to change the identity of Goa which was earlier known for its respect towards "Go-mata" (cow), Velingkar said.

The governments that came to power after the liberation "failed to reinstate the original identity of the state," the former RSS leader said.

"Even now, anti-religious and anti-cultural acts are getting recognition. While on one hand we worship `Go Mata', on the other hand, the commitment is made (by the government) that there would not be scarcity of beef. Cow slaughter has been encouraged," he claimed.

"There is a race to invite Sunburn festival to Goa, there are night parties. Attempts are being made to corrupt Goan youths through drugs, casinos, prostitution. All these have come after the liberation," he added.

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court earlier on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to Velingkar in a case where he is accused of hurting religious sentiments with a statement about St Francis Xavier, considered to be Goa's patron saint. PTI RPS KRK