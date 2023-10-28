We have given a new model of governance in Rajasthan: Congress

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Congress on Saturday said it has given a new model of governance in Rajasthan, whereas the BJP's model is based on "loot and lies." Congress national spokesperson Mohan Prakash said the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be a proof that people are ready to accept the party's governance model and other states will accept it too. He said the BJP is not concerned about providing governance in which education, social security, future roadmap, employment and health has importance. He further said, "BJP is not concerned about all these issues. Modi ji is asking for votes over his face and on lotus (BJP's symbol). This people have been doing it for a long time. The BJP's model is based on loot and lies." "The credibility of politics is continuously declining under the rule of Narendra Modi ji...This election is important not only for Rajasthan, but for the entire country.

"This election is not about forming a government. It is because Rajasthan's Congress government has given a new model of governance under CM Ashok Gehlot," Prakash told reporters.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) member said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's "anti-people and pro-capitalist policies" were behind the "misery and troubles" in the country. He said the BJP leaders at the Centre blame the oil companies for the rising petrol and diesel prices and international crude prices, but when it reduced the LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200, they said it was a 'Rakshabandhan' gift for women. PTI AG MNK MNK MNK MNK