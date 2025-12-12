We have gone to the extent of demolishing houses of drug peddlers: Karnataka HM Parameshwara

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 12 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has said that the government has launched an uncompromising crackdown on the drug menace, including demolition of properties linked to foreign nationals involved in narcotics trade, as part of a wider strategy to curb trafficking across the state.

Responding to Congress MLC K Abdul Jabbar's question in the legislative council on the growing drug menace in Bengaluru, Davangere and coastal districts, the minister on Thursday detailed the extensive enforcement measures initiated since the Congress government assumed office.

Pointing to the involvement of some foreign nationals, the minister said, "Many foreign students from African countries have come to Karnataka. They are into the drug business. We catch them and register cases against them, but they want the case to be registered because once the case is registered, we cannot deport them." He added that around 300 people had been deported after completing the necessary procedures.

He stressed that authorities are also tracking deported individuals and taking action against local property owners who rent accommodations to offenders, including arrests. Parameshwara said, "We have gone to the extent of demolishing the rented building where they stay." Parameshwara said the administration had intensified operations, seized unprecedented quantities of narcotics, and taken aggressive steps to dismantle networks operating within the state.

He said, "We have taken very stringent measures after our government came to power. CM has said in the House that we will make Karnataka a drug-free state." Detailing the enforcement actions, he added, "The entire department swung into action, and in the past two-and-a-half years we seized thousands of kilograms of drugs. This was never done in the past. We have waged a war on drugs." Parameshwara noted that narcotics continue to enter Bengaluru from multiple sources, foreign countries, other Indian states, parcels, and even local manufacturing, but asserted, "Despite these actions, it's still going on but we will not allow this to happen. We will wage war till we make Karnataka drug-free." To curb drug use among youth, the department has instructed officers to regularly visit educational institutions.

"Yesterday, on just one day, our officers paid visit to 1,000 schools and colleges in Bengaluru. We have to do it regularly," he said.

Parameshwara said the government burnt narcotics worth more than Rs 200 crore at the Dobbespet incinerator last year and continues to enforce accountability within the police force itself.

"If any police officer is involved, then we are not just suspending them, but we are registering cases against them and terminating them from the service because the drug menace has reached every house in Davangere," he said.

Assuring strict action across Karnataka, he said, "We will not let the drug menace thrive, be it in Bengaluru, Davangere or any other district." The state has formed a specialised Anti-Narcotics Task Force comprising 56 well-trained officers formerly with the anti-Naxal unit, along with 10 senior officers brought on deputation.

"No other state has it," he said, adding that the task force is already operating across various districts.