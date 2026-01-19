We have heard of mischievous countries; one in our neighbourhood: Kovind

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) In an apparent reference to Pakistan, former president Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said there are some "mischievous countries", with one such in India's neighbour, and asserted that a country becomes harmful for humanity and its people if it goes astray.

Addressing an event here to launch the 'Responsible Nations Index', the former president said every country should introspect if the multilateral forum also becomes ineffective in such a situation.

"We have also heard about some mischievous ('shararti') countries. There are many such countries in the world.

"We do not need to go any further. There is one such country in our neighbourhood," he said in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

He, though, did not name any country.

Kovind said a country is ultimately made up of its people but if a country goes astray and continues to work in that way, which is harmful to humanity and the development of its people, "then what should be done?" "In this situation, when the multilateral forum is also becoming ineffective, then I think every country should think internally. And we should try to implement our behaviour in accordance with the Responsible Nations Index," Kovind opined.

He said the index is an innovative thought that defines a responsible nation. The index, he said, shows that a nation is equally responsible towards its citizens and humanity.

"We all know that a nation can be financially rich but can also be irresponsible. Therefore, it is not possible for a person to be a good ruler," Kovind felt.

He said this was the main reason for the development of the Human Development Index as a true model for the development of any nation.

"In this index, health and education were included as an integral part," he underlined.

In the course of time, the Happiness Index was created to measure happiness among the common people. In our neighbouring countries, Bhutan and some of the Nordic countries, the Happiness Index has always been an integral part of the index, he pointed out.