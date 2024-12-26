We have lost great scholar, economist and statesman: CM Fadnavis on Manmohan Singh's death

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh saying the country has lost a great scholar, statesman and economist.

"With the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh, we have lost a great scholar, economist and statesman. His contributions to Indian economic reforms, serving the nation as PM for ten years, will be remembered forever," he said on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Singh's vision became a turning point in the country's economic development.

"Deeply saddened by the news of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji's demise. A gentleman to the core, his vision became a turning point in our country's economic development. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this difficult time," Ajit Pawar posted on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said he was deeply saddened.

"My brief meeting with him, at his residence, made an everlasting impression on me, of how PMs can be truly humble, graceful and dignified, despite the very many achievements marked out against their name and tenure," Thackeray said.

"For someone like me, born in the 90s, the opening up of India to the world and vice versa, was like growing up in a decade where each day was new, and the world was brought closer to home, thanks to him," said Aaditya.

"Probably one of those people in India, who have had a huge impact on our lives, and the country at large. He truly put our nation on a world stage. As he said about himself while taking on all the unfounded criticism, "history would be kinder", we as Indians truly believe, that the present too will be kinder to his statesman like legacy, as we all bid him a sorrowful goodbye," the Sena (UBT) leader added.

Such true gentlemen are rare in politics, even rarer when they reach the pinnacle of national politics, Thackeray wrote.

NCP leader Praful Patel described Singh as a man of few words but remarkable action.

"His visionary economic policies reshaped the destiny of millions and set India on a path of growth and stability. I had the honor and privilege of working as a minister during his tenure and witnessed his intellect, humility, and dedication to the nation. As Finance Minister and later as Prime Minister, he transformed India's economic landscape and left an enduring legacy of progress and reform," he said.

India has lost a true statesman, a scholar par excellence, and a compassionate leader, Patel added. PTI MR KRK