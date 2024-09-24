We have not done justice to nature: Millet expert Nek Ram Sharma

Shimla, Sep 24 (PTI) We have not done justice to nature by doing all construction unscientifically, said Nek Ram Sharma, a Padma Shri awardee, known for his work on millets said.

Future generations will curse us for pushing them into this situation, he said.

Sharma made the remarks while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a workshop on 'Encouraging Agroecology in Himalayan Region,' organised by Himalayan Agroecology Initiative (HAI) here on Tuesday.

He also urged the government to make strict provisions against the use of chemicals and fertilisers in agriculture and promote natural farming.

"Our food was our medicine but today hospitals are packed with patients and even doctors are forced to take medicines. The main reason for this is increasing chemicals and fertilisers which have spoiled the nature and health of the soil," he said.

The need to adopt flexible conservation policies by modifying traditional farm practices was also stressed at the one-day workshop.

Himalayan Research Group director Dr Lal Singh said the purpose of the workshop was to gather baseline information regarding agro-economics programmes, farm practices, productivity, and impact on environment for preparing a roadmap for sustainable and nutritious food production.