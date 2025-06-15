'We have reaped rewards of our hard work', say women on getting UP Police constable appointment

Lucknow, Jun 15 (PTI) Roshni, the daughter of a farmer from Hardaspur village in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, on Sunday proudly shared that she is the first in her family to get a government job.

Roshni, who made it to the list of the newly selected police constables, said that "no one in our family has ever had a government job".

"From form submission to selection, not a single rupee was spent. The process was completely transparent," proudly shared Roshni, who is the only sister among two brothers," she added.

Similarly, Preeti Yadav from Marka village in Banda district created history by becoming the first government job-holder in her family.

"It was like a festival at home when I shared the news. Earlier people used to say government jobs were impossible without money, but this myth has been shattered today," she said and expressed her gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a corruption-free opportunity.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government distributed appointment letters to 60,244 newly recruited constables.

Among them, more than 12,000 young women secured employment, reflecting a new wave of enthusiasm across the state, especially among the female candidates, the state government said in a statement.

Lavi Chauhan from Bareilly said, "We have reaped the rewards of our hard work. Honest recruitment efforts like this have only been possible due to the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. Not a single rupee was demanded during the process." Echoing similar sentiments, Izma Bi from Bareilly said, "For the first time, jobs have been awarded purely on the basis of merit." Preeti, also from Bareilly, proudly shared that she is the first girl in her family to secure a government job, crediting the opportunity to the chief minister's forward-looking policies.

Niti Yadav from Firozabad and Radha Pal from Bareilly also expressed their happiness, stating that girls are now receiving equal opportunities.

The transparent recruitment drive has brought employment opportunities to thousands of households and stands as a testament to the Yogi government's commitment to good governance, they said.

The candidates from farming, labour and marginalised backgrounds unanimously praised the government's fair and merit-based system.

For the first time in the history of Uttar Pradesh, such a large-scale distribution of appointment letters has taken place in the police department.

This milestone event is not just about employment, it marks a societal shift towards empowerment, education and dignity, the statement added.

Ashish Gautam, the son of daily wage laborers, also shared his inspiring journey.

"I believed in CM Yogi Adityanath's promise of corruption-free recruitment. I worked hard and today, I've become a constable in the UP Police. There's no room for discrimination now, only talent matters," said the Dalit youth from Deoria.

Rajkumar Yadav from Harirampur village in Deoria recalled his late father, Ram Adhar Yadav, with tears in his eyes.

"If my father was alive today, he would have been proud. People used to say one has to sell land to get a government job, but today I have received this opportunity without spending a single rupee. The Yogi government has proved that talent is enough to earn respect and opportunity," he said.

Another recruit Akhilesh Yadav profusely thanked the chief minister for the clean and transparent recruitment process. Hailing from Amethi district, he is the first person in his family to secure a government job.

"This opportunity has become a reality only because of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's firm stand on clean and transparent recruitment," he said.

Anurag Sharma from Prayagraj said that the jobs earlier "were reserved for those with money".

"Today those who are hardworking and deserving are getting the chance they deserve. This transformation is the result of the fair recruitment policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he added.

The recruitment process was conducted using hi-tech systems, including biometric verification and CCTV surveillance to ensure complete transparency. PTI NAV AS AS