We have support of 225 MLAs: Ajit Pawar on opposition's demand to dismiss govt

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said the state government has the backing of 225 MLAs in the 288-member assembly, amid the opposition's demand to dismiss the Eknath Shinde-led government over the law and order situation.

Speaking at an event on Saturday in Mumbai where Congress leader Baba Siddique joined the Nationalist Congress Party led by him, Pawar said no such demand was made after the 26/11 terrorist attacks here, when a Congress-led coalition was in power in Maharashtra.

"The opposition today demanded dismissal of the government. Our Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance) has the support of 225 MLAs," he said.

"Attempts are being made by some people to create an atmosphere of fear that there is a breakdown of law and order in the state....when the 26/11 terrorist attacks took place, no such demand was made," Pawar said.

He, however, also said that he was not defending or justifying the recent incidents of violence over which the opposition has trained its guns on the government.

Earlier on Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray sought dismissal of the government in the wake of the murder of his party leader Abhishek Ghosalkar in Mumbai's Borivali area on Thursday, and an incident earlier this month in Thane district where BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire inside a police station and injured a worker of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.