We have to become global citizens, future-oriented: Union Minister Pradhan

Surat, Nov 11 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said the National Education Policy 2020 has emphasised Indians becoming global citizens by adopting good values, being future-oriented, and at the same time remaining connected to their roots.

Addressing the 15th convocation ceremony of Jain Vishwa Bharati, Pradhan said the life philosophy propagated by India centuries ago that non-violence, balanced life, self-contentment, and right conduct are the essence of right knowledge is what the world needs today.

"It has been said in the new National Education Policy that we have to become global citizens by adopting good values. We have to remain connected to our roots and be future-oriented," he said.

Jain Vishwa Bharati (JVB) is an institute with an emphasis on Jain studies and the Prakrit language, as well as Ahimsa (non-violence), Jeevan Vigyan (science of living) and Preksha Dhyan (Preksha meditation).

Pradhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Prakrit recognition as a classical language, and he will take the responsibility of making JVB a special research centre for the ancient language in the coming days.

He said Indian culture has grown by taking together different ideas.

He said JVB is perhaps the world's first "mobile" university. The convocation ceremony is not organised at its campus in Rajasthan but where the Acharya resides in the last days of Chaturmas.

Pradhan cited that Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, the then chairperson of the National Education Policy (NEP) drafting panel, had said that when the prime minister gave him the responsibility, he consulted Jain saints and during their discussions, the phrase "experiential learning" emerged.

"Perhaps JBV is a very big laboratory of experiential learning," he added.

Quoting PM Modi, the Union minister said degrees and certificates are not enough.

"Efficiency should be the main purpose, and efficiency not just in material science, but that of mind and conscience," he said.

"With your blessings, the idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' is the basic mantra with Jain elements of harmony, diversity, collectivity, and compassion...these are the basic foundation of our thought process today," he said.

He said that no power in the world would be able to stop India from material development.

"Even today, we are the fifth largest economy in the world. Even today, we are going to be the pioneer of the knowledge-based economy in the world," Pradhan said. PTI COR KA PD ARU