We have to fight unitedly to win this battle, says farmer leader Dallewal

Chandigarh: Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast unto death entered the 29th day on Tuesday, said they had to "fight unitedly to win this battle".

Advertisment

Dallewal is sitting on a hunger strike at the Khanauri border point to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including legal guarantee for minimum support price.

Addressing the farmers from the special stage made in view of his deteriorating health, Dallewal expressed heartfelt gratitude to those lending support to the agitation.

"I want to tell all of you that I am alright," he said in a frail voice as another farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar helped him.

Advertisment

"We have to win this battle. This battle will be won only if the whole country fights unitedly," Dallewal said.

"I want that the government should not be able to evict us from here at any cost. If it is not able to do so, then either we will win or die, one of two things will happen," the 70-year-old said in his over two-minute-long speech.

Kohar later that when Dallewal mentioned he was alright, he meant that he might have grown physically weak but his spirit was high.

Advertisment

Doctors attending to Dallewal have described his condition as critical.

Farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Dallewal has been on a hunger strike since November 26.

Advertisment

A "jatha (group)" of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by security personnel in Haryana.