We have to preserve tradition but with responsibility: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 16 (PTI) After a gap of nine years, traditional 'moh juj' (buffalo fight) was organised in Assam as part of the 'Magh Bihu' celebration on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma witnessing the event at Ahotguri in Morigaon district.

Buffalo fights are organised in different parts of the state, including Ahotguri and Sivasagar, during the harvest festival Magh or Bhogali Bihu since the Ahom rule.

But it was discontinued from 2014 after a Supreme Court order disallowed such practices due to the injuries sustained by the animals.

Besides buffalo fight, Bulbul bird fights are also part of traditional Magh Bihu festivities and had been suspended during this period.

Both the events resumed this year in adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down by the state government, with the Bulbul bird fights held on Monday coinciding with Makar Sankranti as per tradition.

"Bulbuli (bulbul bird) and 'mooh juj' are happening in the state after eight-nine years. And it is with pride that I am witnessing these again," Sarma said at Ahotguri.

"The 2014 Supreme Court order had put a stop on organising these, but we are resuming our traditional event with great happiness. I urge the organisers and buffalo owners to follow the SOP and ensure that no harm comes to the animals," he said.

"It is our duty to preserve and take forward our heritage, but with responsibility," Sarma added.

Organisers of the buffalo fight at Ahotguri claimed that about 50 pairs will be participating in the event, which has a trophy for the winner.

The SOPs for Bulbul and buffalo fights, published following a state Cabinet decision last month, focusses on safety of the animals, including a ban on the use of any intoxicating drugs or sharp weapons to control the animals.

The CM, who had witnessed the Bulbul fight on Monday, had wrote on X: "Glimpses of the Bulbuli Fight which took place at Shri Hayagriva Madhav Mandir after a gap of 9 years. This competition dates back to the days of Swargadeo Pramatta Singha.

"In December 2023, the Assam Cabinet approved a detailed SoP for conducting this ancient Bihu tradition," he added. PTI SSG RG