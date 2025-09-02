Jarange ends fast, declares victory as Maha govt accepts key Maratha quota demands

Mumbai: Activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday declared victory on the fifth day of his fast after the Maharashtra government's cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota accepted most of his demands, including giving Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas.

The announcement triggered celebrations among his supporters while bringing relief to Mumbaikars.

The Kunbi status will make members of the Maratha community eligible to claim the OBC quota, a key demand of Jarange.

"We will leave Mumbai by 9 pm (Tuesday) if the Maharashtra government issues GRs (government resolutions) on the Maratha quota demands," Jarange said.

Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court directed Jarange and protesters to vacate Azad Maidan by 3 PM, noting that they are holding the protest without permission. It later accepted Jarange's request to allow him to stay at the ground zero of his hunger strike till Wednesday morning.

With the HC pulling up the state government over its handling of the situation and warning to go to any extent to uphold the majesty of the law by Wednesday morning, a cabinet sub-committee headed by minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil visited Jarange at the protest venue in the afternoon.

The breakthrough was achieved four days after Jarange, accompanied by thousands of protesters from various parts of Maharashtra reached Azad Maidan and sat on a hunger strike for a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category.

Hundreds of protesters took over the streets in South Mumbai and occupied CSMT premises, inconveniencing lakhs of people.

The High Court rebuked the protesters for their unruly behaviour, observing that they are dirtying and blocking the streets, which "literally paralysed" Mumbai.

"We have won," Jarange told protesters after Vikhe Patil and other members of the cabinet committee met him.

The sub-committee accepted Jarange's demands to implement the Hyderabad Gazetter and said Marathas with Kunbi records will be given caste certificates after conducting a proper inquiry.

Jarange read out the committee's draft points to his supporters, stating that it has accepted the demands to implement the Hyderabad Gazetteer, and a GR will be issued immediately.

He said the Satara Gazetteer would be implemented in a month. As per the assurance given by the committee, cases against Maratha protesters filed earlier will be withdrawn by the end of September, Jarange said.

It was also decided that financial assistance and government jobs will be given within a week, as per the educational qualifications, to the kin of those who lost their lives during the protests so far, he said.

The committee told Jarange that Rs 15 crore assistance has been given (to the kin of the deceased protesters) so far, and the rest will be given in a week's time.

Vikhe Patil said 8 lakh objections have been received to the 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) notification, and the government needs time to scrutinise them.

The government was also exploring legal options to issue a GR stating that Kunbis and Marathas are the same community, and it will take two months for the process, the minister said.

After Jarange declared victory, protesters in and around Azad Maidan started celebrating.

Earlier in the day, Jarange said he was ready for talks with the government, but asserted he will not leave Mumbai till his demands are met.

Nobody can stop Maratha protesters from coming to Mumbai by this weekend, the activist said.

However, his tone changed after the High Court directed him and his supporters to vacate Azad Maidan here by 3 pm or face action.

The court warned of exemplary costs and contempt action if Jarange and his supporters do not vacate the place.

"Jarange and his supporters have violated the law and have no right to occupy Azad Maidan without any permission. This is a very serious situation. We are not satisfied with the state government either. There seems to be some lapse on the part of the government also," the HC said.

Jarange's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, on behalf of Jarange and his team, tendered an apology to the high court for the unruly behaviour of some protesters on the city streets.

As the 3 PM deadline neared, Mumbai Police asked protesters to remove vehicles parked in areas around the Azad Maidan.

Security personnel removed protesters from CSMT premises, which they had been occupying for the last four days.

GRP and RPF personnel, 60 jawans of the Riot Control Force, have been deployed at the busiest CSMT station in south Mumbai, a senior GRP official said.

In a huge relief for Mumbaikars, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Tuesday resumed bus operations from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), four days after it suspended the services due to the Maratha quota agitation, an official said.

Political allegations flew thick and fast, with minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule saying it was unjustified to take away reservation from one community and give it to another.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused the Mahayuti government of creating anarchy and said forcibly removing protesters gathered in the city for the Maratha quota agitation would lead to disturbance in the state during the Ganesh festival.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said that while several ministers held talks with Jarange during his previous agitations, not a single minister engaged with the protesters this time.