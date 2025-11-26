'We honor memory of victims lost, stand in solidarity with survivors': US Embassy on 26/11 anniv

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) On the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, the US Embassy here on Wednesday said it honours the memory of the victims lost and stands in solidarity with the survivors and families, and asserted that the United States has long supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice.

In a post on X, it also mentioned the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 terror attacks case, earlier this year and said the extradition is a "critical step toward seeking justice" for the victims who were killed in the heinous attacks and their families.

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on November 26, 2008, and killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, during a 60-hour siege of Mumbai.

Six Americans were among those who were killed in the dastardly attack.

"Today marks the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. We honor the memory of the victims lost and stand in solidarity with the survivors and families. The United States has long supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice," the US Embassy posted on X.

In a major step forward, the US extradited Rana to India this year for "his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks resulting in the tragic loss of 166 lives, including six Americans".

"Rana's extradition is a critical step toward seeking justice for the victims who were killed in the heinous attacks and their families. As we remember the victims of 26/11, we reaffirm our determination to continue to fight against acts of terror together with the Government of India to ensure the safety and security of our citizens," the embassy added.