We iconise quickly without asking questions: V-P Dhankhar

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday lamented that Indians idolise and iconise personalities very quickly, asserting that people should develop tendency of asking questions.

Advertisment

He also asserted that indispensability of human resource is a myth.

"The idea that things can't function without you doesn't hold true," Dhankhar said.

"God has already determined the limit of your longevity. So, he has also decided that you can't be indispensable," he added.

Advertisment

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the Masters' Union in Gurugram, Dhankhar said, " It is a very simple thing in our country. We idolise and iconise very quickly, and we never ask why he is a great lawyer, why he is a great leader, why he is a great doctor, why he is a great journalist. We just assume that it is...You must ask questions." He also urged the youth to believe in themselves, saying "no living mortal is entitled to your respect unless you see virtue in them".

"The urge to be a sycophant or a hypocrite must never be there," he added.

Underlining the potential of the nation's bureaucracy, Dhankhar said India has the "finest human resources, bureaucracy, that can bring about any transformation if led by the right executive in the right frame". PTI NAB AS AS