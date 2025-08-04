We live in uncertain times, collective desire to see 'fair and representative' global order: EAM

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said "we live in complicated and uncertain times" and a collective desire is to see a fair and representative global order, not one "dominated by a few".

That quest is often articulated as "political or economic rebalancing," he said in his address at the opening ceremony of the inaugural BIMSTEC Traditional Music Festival 'Saptasur' here.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organisation that was established in 1997 with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration.

Initially known as BIST-EC (Bangladesh-India-Sri Lanka-Thailand Economic Cooperation), the organisation is now known as BIMSTEC and comprises seven Member States, with the admission of Myanmar later in 1997, and Bhutan and Nepal in 2004.

In his address, Jaishankar welcomed the festival's participants drawn from various member states of the regional grouping.

He said this music festival follows a commitment made earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BIMSTEC Summit.

At the 6th BIMSTEC Summit held in April in Bangkok, the hosting of the BIMSTEC Traditional Music Festival in India in 2025 was among the initiatives announced at the mega conclave.

In his remarks, he also said obtaining respect and ensuring dignity for societies can also be achieved through cultural prowess, "especially cultural prowess".

"In that context, traditions are of a particular value, because ultimately they define identities. We must be assured of what we are if we want to be confident about shaping the future. And, for nations like us, traditions are truly a great source of strength," he said.

The external affairs minister underlined that music is "culture, heritage and tradition to all of us", and individually or as a group, it is an expression of creativity or sometimes even of emotions.

"Music has always been a medium to connect amongst ourselves and with others. Both the shared traditions and distinct nuances, the music of BIMSTEC member states will be on full display, the EAM said.

There is so much that music can convey that it is understandably regarded as the soul of a society. But it is even more so when it comes to traditional music, the Union minister said.

"Like other forms of culture, music serves both as a bridge between nations and a powerful expression of their heritage and identity," he said.