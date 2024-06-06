We lost all seven seats, there were some shortcomings: Delhi Cong chief on LS results

New Delhi Jun 6 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Thursday said the INDIA bloc lost all the seven seats here and there were some 'shortcomings'.

Yadav had convened a meeting here to discuss the current political situation in Delhi following the Lok Sabha elections, and to plan the strategy and roadmap ahead. AICC general secretary and in-charge of Delhi Deepak Babaria was also present at the meeting.

"INDIA Alliance was made for the Lok Sabha elections. What standing we needed to have in the Lok Sabha, and how could like-minded parties come together to save democracy. It is true that we have lost all the seven seats here and there were some shortcomings," Yadav said.

Yadav further said the Congress has not lost its vote share much even after facing several setbacks.

"We fought on only three seats and maintained our vote share. I have full confidence that our team will revive from this. We held first review meeting on Thursday, and in next two to three days, we will hold (more) such meetings," he stated.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Delhi state convener Gopal Rai on Thursday said his party's alliance with the Congress was only for the Lok Sabha elections, and hinted that the ruling party in the city will go solo in the next year's Assembly polls.

After a meeting of party MLAs and senior leaders at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, Rai told PTI the party gave full support to the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha polls.

"The INDIA bloc was only for contesting the Lok Sabha polls. Several parties fought elections together and AAP was also a part of it. As of now, there is no alliance for the Delhi Assembly polls," he told PTI.

While addressing the meeting, Yadav said that the Congress workers' performance was commendable in the polls, and compared to the last Lok Sabha elections, the Congress' vote percentage has gone. The party candidates have received overwhelming support from the people in many areas to prove that the party was still a force to reckon with, he added.

He expressed his concern at the water crisis in the city, and said the central and Delhi governments should work in total co-ordination to address this problem as people were forced to depend on the tanker mafia to purchase water in many areas of Delhi.

The Delhi Congress accepted people's verdict in the elections in Delhi with humility, but the party will spare no effort in strengthening the cadres at the grass-root level and reach out to the people in every polling booth to understand their problems and solve them, he said.

The Congress workers will maintain the momentum of their hard work in the Lok Sabha elections, and the party will spare no effort to motivate and activate the party cadres, Yadav added. PTI NIT NIT MNK MNK