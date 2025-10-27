We may file court case against Priyank Kharge: Himanta

Guwahati, Oct 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said his government is considering registering a case against Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge for allegedly stating that there is no talent in the Northeastern state for setting up big industries like a semiconductor unit.

Sarma also criticised the opposition Congress for not condemning the "objectionable statement" by the Karnataka minister.

"Priyank Kharge is a first-class idiot. He has insulted Assamese youth, and Congress has yet not condemned Priyank Kharge," he said.

Kharge purportedly told a news channel that investments meant for Karnataka were being diverted towards Gujarat and Assam, after being "arm-twisted" by the Centre.

Reacting to this, Sarma said, "Perhaps, we might file a case against him because he has said that Assam does not have educated, competent youth. That is an insult to Assamese youth. So, we are considering whether a case can be filed against him in the court of law."