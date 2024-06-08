We must gracefully accept people's verdict: Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Noting that people's verdict must be accepted gracefully, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said he would continue to serve the people of Odisha in whichever way possible.

Speaking to PTI Video, the longest-serving chief minister of Odisha, who lost power to BJP after 24 years in the recently concluded assembly elections, said he was proud of the BJD government and the party.

"I think we have always tried and done an excellent job. We have much to be proud of in our government and the party. In a democracy, you either win or lose.

"So having been defeated after a long time, we must always take the verdict of the people gracefully. I have always said that the 4.5 crore people of Odisha are my family. I will continue to serve them in whichever way I can," he said.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Odisha and said they have showered him with blessings time and again.

BJP stormed to power in Odisha, ending the 24-year rule of the BJD, by winning 78 seats in the 147-member assembly. The Patnaik-led party, on the other hand, bagged 51 seats, while the Congress won 14 constituencies, the CPI (M) one. Three Independent nominees also emerged victorious.