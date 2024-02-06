'We must modernise but remain anchored to our roots': Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Feb 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K T Parnaik on Tuesday called on people to remain connected to their roots and take pride in cultural heritage and traditions.

Participating in the 'Boori-Boot Yullo' festival of the Nyishi community at Nahralagun, near here, Parnaik said ethnic festivals are a great means to foster bonding among people.

Stating that festivals of Arunachal Pradesh are closely associated with agrarian activities, environment and nature, Parnaik advised all to promote their mother tongues and nurture community bonding.

"We must modernise but remain anchored to our roots," he said.

He urged people to retain customs and traditions and positively look towards development in the fields of education, art, literature, health and prosperity of the people.

The governor and his wife also visited the Boori-Boot Yullo altar (Uii Rugi) and the Nyib Naam (priest house) and interacted with priests and participants.

They also participated in the customary Punu dance with cultural troupes and invitees.

Rajiv Gandhi University vice chancellor Professor Saket Kushwaha, who also took part in the celebrations, stressed the documentation of the cultural values, traditions and practices of various tribes of the state.

A cultural programme, depicting the cultural essence of Nyishi community of Kamle district, was presented on the occasion. PTI UPL UPL ACD