We must think about sufferings of flood-hit people during festive season: Mamata

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reaffirmed her government’s commitment to sending relief materials to flood-hit areas of the state during the festive season.

Inaugurating a Durga Puja pandal in the city's Behala area, Banerjee emphasised that the suffering of those affected by the floods should not be overlooked during festival days.

The CM said she had dispatched as much relief items as possible to the flood-hit regions in both south and north Bengal, providing food items such as rice, dal, potatoes, soybeans, mustard oil, and other essentials.

She noted that according to the meteorological department's forecast, showers are expected over the next two days, followed by scattered rain and sunny weather during the four days of the festival, starting from Sasthi.

In response to calls from certain groups to refrain from participating in Durga Puja, she asserted, "Puja can never stop. Festivals can never come to a halt." She added, "Durga Puja will be followed by other festivals." At the inauguration at Barisha Club, she remarked on her strong emotional connection to the area, recalling her participation in significant political movements there in the past.

Earlier during the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated several Durga Pujas across the city, including those at Tala Prattoy in north Kolkata, 25 Pally in Khidderpore, Alipore Sarbojonin, Kolahol, Notun Dal, and Barisha Club, traversing both north and south Kolkata.

At Kolahol, she engaged in a vibrant artistic expression, drawing bright orange and red hues on canvas while tribal musicians performed in the background.

Banerjee mentioned that she had virtually inaugurated 350 pujas in various districts already and plans to inaugurate 400 more district pujas on Tritiya, October 6. PTI SUS MNB