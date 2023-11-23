We need commitment, not committee: Rajasthan CM Gehlot attacks Shah over OPS

Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue of Old Pension Scheme, saying that "commitment", not a committee, is needed for the scheme's implementation.

Gehlot was responding to Shah's comment on the implementation of OPS.

Earlier in the day at a press conference here, Shah when asked about the Centre's stand on OPS, said, "We have formed a committee. That committee is working on it. As soon as its report comes, we will consider it." While sharing Shah's comment on OPS, Gehlot said on X, "Congress says guarantee of OPS. BJP says committee. This is the difference between the Congress' guarantee and BJP's committee." "Shah ji, commitment is needed, not a committee. Guarantee is needed. We are guaranteeing now that OPS has been implemented, and we will make a law to make it permanent," Gehlot said in Hindi.