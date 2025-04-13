We need to follow Ambedkar's thoughts in our lives: Union minister Raksha Khadse

Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) Union minister Raksha Khadse on Sunday urged people to practise the ideals of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and said it is a matter of pride to be born in a country where leaders like him brought about transformative changes.

She made the statement while leading the ‘Jai Bhim Padyatra’ (foot march) in Mumbai, organised to pay tribute to the iconic social reformer and chief architect of India’s Constitution.

“We need to implement Ambedkar's thoughts in our life,” said the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports.

The padyatra, held simultaneously across the capital cities of many states, was organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. It was a part of the Centre’s initiative to commemorate the 75th year of the Constitution through a series of 24 monthly marches.

In Mumbai, the march began at Nariman Point and concluded at the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar near Mantralaya. Over 2,000 ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ volunteers took part in the event, aimed at promoting justice, equality, and fraternity.

“It is a matter of pride to be born in a country where leaders like Dr Ambedkar brought about transformative changes and led society towards freedom and direction. The celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti is a duty. It is equally important to practise and carry forward his ideals,” said Khadse.

National Youth Award winners, legislators, and youth role models were felicitated, and street plays on social justice were performed during the event, which was attended by state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and a few former ministers.

Similar symbolic activities were conducted in other cities across the country.

In Latur, the district administration organised a similar foot march.

School and college students participated in large numbers in the padyatra, which was flagged off at Dayanand College by Deputy Collector Ahilya Gathal and Sub-Divisional Officer Rohini Narhe-Virole.

The event began with a floral tribute to Dr Ambedkar, followed by a vibrant cultural display. Students performed lezim dance while a float added visual flair. They displayed placards showcasing Ambedkar's quotes.

A new initiative, themed 'Ghar Ghar Samvidhan' (The Constitution in Every Home), was launched during the event.

The foot march concluded at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park, passing through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. PTI COR ND NSK NR