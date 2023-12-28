We need to respect all religions: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday emphasised the importance of respecting all religions beyond electoral considerations.

During her visit to Baba Lokenath temple at Chakla in North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee urged an end to politicising religions during election periods.

According to Banerjee, religions worldwide do not advocate violence but promote compassion, love, and brotherhood.

She stated, "We must respect all religions. No religion in the world teaches us to preach violence. All religions teach us to be more compassionate and spread love and brotherhood. We don't believe in respecting religions only when an election approaches or politicising it," without directly naming anyone.

Banerjee expressed her vision for West Bengal to be recognised not only as a favoured tourist destination but also as a hub for religious tourism.