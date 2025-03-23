'We progressed in process of restoring peace in Manipur, will need to move further ahead': Meghwal

Imphal, Mar 23 (PTI) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said that progress has been made in the process of restoring peace in Manipur and there was a need to move further ahead.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here to mark the 12th anniversary of the establishment of the Manipur High Court.

"We have progressed in the process of restoring peace and will need to move further ahead. After President's rule was imposed in Manipur, the matter was discussed in both Houses of Parliament and the need to restore peace was stressed. The Union government is committed to bringing back peace in the state very soon," he said.

Addressing the function, the Union minister said, "I pray for rapidness in the ongoing peace process in Manipur so that the state can progress and contribute to Viksit Bharat." Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Supreme Court judges were also present at the event.

Responding to journalists' query on the Justice Varma cash recovery row, the Union law minister said, "The Supreme Court is probing the matter... let the report of the committee come... we will talk after that." A delegation of the Supreme Court judges, led by Justice B R Gavai, is on a two-day visit to Manipur. On Saturday, they visited relief camps and interacted with internally displaced persons.

The delegation also virtually inaugurated a legal services camp, a medical camp and a legal aid clinic from the Mini Secretariat at Lamka in Churachandpur district.

Justice Gavai urged people to work together to bring back peace to Manipur and hoped that the "ongoing difficult phase" in the northeastern state will be over soon with the assistance of the executive, legislature and judiciary.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.