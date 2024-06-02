We remain committed to continuously working for Telangana's growth: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Telangana on its statehood day and said every Indian takes great pride in the state's contribution to national progress.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on their Statehood Day. Every Indian takes great pride in the state's contribution to national progress." This state is blessed with a rich history and a very vibrant culture, he said.

"We remain committed to continuously working for the state's growth in the times to come," Modi said. PTI ASK ANB ANB