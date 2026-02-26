We respect judiciary, take pride in its impartial functioning: BJP on NCERT textbook row

New Delhi (PTI): The BJP on Thursday termed the controversial chapter in an NCERT textbook talking about judicial corruption a "sensitive matter", and said it respects the country's judiciary and takes pride in its impartial functioning.

The comments came after the Supreme Court imposed a blanket ban on the Class 8 NCERT book carrying a chapter on corruption in the judiciary, and ordered the seizure of all physical copies, along with the takedown of its digital forms. It observed that there appeared to be a "well-orchestrated conspiracy" to defame the judiciary.

Asked about the issue, BJP national spokesperson Sabmit Patra said, "So far as the NCERT issue is concerned, it's a sensitive matter. I would like to put forth the party's stand as its spokesperson that there is no other institution, I would say not only in India but in this whole world, that is as independent and as deserving as the Indian judiciary is."

"We all have a feeling of great respect and pride towards the Indian judiciary, and this is the feeling in everyone's heart," he told reporters at the BJP headquarters here.

Patra said that during the hearing of the matter in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also asserted that the government is with the judiciary and stands by it.

"And, we also do 'pranam' to the judiciary. Given the impartiality with which the Indian judiciary functions, we should always respect and stand with the judiciary of the country," the BJP leader added.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday strongly objected to the chapter in the NCERT's Class 8 social science curriculum, prompting the syllabus-setting body to withdraw the contentious textbook from its website.

A three-judge bench comprising the CJI and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi took suo motu cognisance of the "objectionable" statements about the judiciary in the new textbook after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, alongside Abhishek Singhvi, mentioned the matter for urgent consideration.

The NCERT on Wednesday apologised for "inappropriate content" after facing the Supreme Court's ire over a chapter talking about judicial corruption in a Class 8 textbook and said the book concerned will be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authorities.

The council, responsible for school education curriculum, also put on hold the circulation of the textbook, hours after it took the book off its website.