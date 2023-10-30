We respect SC, but don't agree with order dismissing Manish Sisodia's bail pleas: Atishi

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) AAP leader Atishi on Monday said the party respects the Supreme Court but does not agree with its order dismissing former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in the Delhi excise policy case, and will explore legal options.

The AAP plans to file a review petition against the apex court's decision, party sources said on Monday.

In a setback to Sisodia, the SC earlier in the day rejected his regular bail pleas in corruption and money-laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam and said transfer of Rs 338 crore was tentatively established in the matter.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti said it has recorded the statements of the probe agencies that the trial in these cases will conclude in six to eight months.

But if the trial proceeds in a "sloppy manner", Sisodia will be at liberty to apply for bail in these cases in three months, the bench said.

Addressing a press conference here after the order, Atishi said the court has given an "adverse order" despite making sharp observations against probe agencies.

"During the Supreme Court's hearing of Manish Sisodia's bail plea, the court asked sharp probing questions from the prosecution. The bench repeatedly asked the ED where the 'money trail' related to Manish Sisodia was. It questioned whether he or his family members had received any money, or if any company linked to his family members had ever received any money," she added.

Atishi mentioned that the Supreme Court repeatedly questioned how it could be a money laundering or PMLA case if the ED could not establish any money trail related to Sisodia.

"The Supreme Court also inquired why the entire prosecution case of the ED relied solely on the statements of one approver, Dinesh Arora. During the hearing, it was argued in court that an approver could say anything to save himself and his statements cannot be trusted," she noted.

Additionally, the Supreme Court stated that policy-making was not within its purview, and even if lobbying occurred in policy-making, it was not necessarily illegal, she said.

"Despite these significant observations, today the Supreme Court issued a adverse verdict. The Supreme Court's order has been uploaded to its website, and we will carefully study all the legal aspects. Our legal team and the AAP will conduct a thorough examination, and our next steps will be decided based on the available options," she added.

She stressed that they respect the Supreme Court but "respectfully disagree with the court's decision".

She reiterated that the AAP is an honest party, and the Delhi government, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, has not been involved in any corruption cases to date.

"I still have full confidence today that, no matter how many cases there may be against the Aam Aadmi Party, in the end, not a single case of corruption will be proven against the AAP because AAP has never committed corruption and will never do so.

"The entire country is watching how the BJP is using agencies like the ED and the CBI to target opposition parties. People will give them a befitting reply," she added.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged role in the "scam". He has been in custody since then.

The ED arrested him in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar jail. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28. PTI SLB SLB TIR TIR