We should get 100 seats to contest, says leader of Shinde-led Sena

Mumbai, June 19 (PTI) A senior leader of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said his party should get to contest at least 100 of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena is part of the Mahayuti coalition which also includes the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Assembly elections are due in the state in October "We should get 100 seats to contest, and we will make sure that we win 90 out of them," said Ramdas Kadam, a former state minister, at a function to mark the 58th Foundation Day of the undivided Shiv Sena, organised by the Shinde faction at the NSCI complex.

State minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal had said recently that his party should get 80-90 seats as part of the seat-sharing arrangement. PTI ND KRK