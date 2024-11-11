We stand unitedly with Azam Khan, Akhilesh tells ex-MP's family members

Rampur (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday visited the residence of jailed party leader Md Azam Khan and assured his family members of his party's support to them.

Advertisment

While former MP Khan is lodged in Sitapur jail, his son Abdullah Azam is in Hardoi jail in relation to several cases.

Yadav, along with party MP Mohibullah, reached Khan's residence and met his wife Tazeen Fatima and other family members.

Talking to reporters later, Yadav thanked the people of Rampur for ensuring victory of PDA [Picchde (backward), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities)] and selecting INDIA bloc candidate.

Advertisment

"We stand unitedly with Khan and we hope that he will get justice from the court. All fake cases against him will be withdrawn, if voted to power," the former chief minister said.

Attacking the BJP, he said his party's fight to save the Constitution will continue till the BJP is removed from Delhi and Lucknow.

Asked about his meeting with Khan's wife, Yadav said she only wants to get justice.

Advertisment

"The Almighty knows, the court knows, the Samajwadi Party knows, everyone is continuously fighting against the injustice that has been done to the respected Azam Khan Sahab and we are there with him in the legal battle," Yadav said. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS