We stand with you today and always: PM Modi after Indian cricket team's World Cup loss

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Indian cricket team for its talent and determination throughout the World Cup tournament after its loss to Australia in the finals.

"We stand with you today and always," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"Dear Team India, your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation," Modi said after Australia defeated India in the finals.

The prime minister had reached Ahmedabad to witness the final match.

He congratulated the Australian cricket team on its World Cup victory.

"Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today," Prime Minister Modi said in another post on X.

The Australians chased 241 in just 43 overs with Head scoring 137 off 120 balls. PTI NAB ANB ANB