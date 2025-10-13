We support President Trump's efforts to bring peace: PM Modi after hostages freed from Gaza

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) With all 20 remaining living hostages returning to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed their release and said India supports US President Donald Trump's "sincere efforts" to bring peace to the region.

Hamas released the hostages after two years in captivity as part of the first phase of President Trump's Gaza peace plan.

"We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity," Modi said on 'X'.

"Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu," he said.

"We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region," Modi added. PTI MPB MPB KVK KVK