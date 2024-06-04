We tried to uphold Maharashtra's pride, says Supriya Sule as she takes big lead in Baramati

Pune, June 4 (PTI) All set to win from her traditional Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday said her party and the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi tried to uphold Maharashtra's pride in the elections.

Sule was leading over her nearest rival and sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar of the NCP by more than 50,000 votes in the eighth round of counting.

"We tried to uphold Maharashtra's glory, pride and culture in these elections. I am thankful to Baramati voters," Sule said even as counting was underway.

"Let bygones be bygones," she said, while adding that certain things that happened during the campaign did not befit the tradition of Maharashtra politics and this should not be repeated in the future. PTI SPK KRK